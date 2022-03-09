Norway Savings Bank Has $1.67 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $2.48 on Wednesday, hitting $71.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,037. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.06 and its 200-day moving average is $78.25. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.63 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

