Norway Savings Bank Sells 58 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Norway Savings Bank lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,426 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Home Depot stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.52. 109,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,171,858. The company has a market capitalization of $332.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.79 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.