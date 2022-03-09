NOV (NYSE:NOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 637,677 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 4,814,507 shares.The stock last traded at $22.40 and had previously closed at $18.32.

Several analysts have commented on NOV shares. COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

Get NOV alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NOV by 111.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in NOV in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NOV by 207.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,148 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in NOV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,266,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of NOV by 192.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,437 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 95,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile (NYSE:NOV)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.