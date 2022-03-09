NOV (NYSE:NOV) Trading Down 6.4%

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.39 and last traded at $20.56. Approximately 592,209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,555,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

NOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Get NOV alerts:

The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is -30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in NOV by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NOV by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 100,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in NOV by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in NOV by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.