Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $56,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after acquiring an additional 342,603 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Novartis by 21.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after purchasing an additional 745,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Novartis by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,466,000 after buying an additional 897,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Novartis by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,215,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,003,000 after buying an additional 256,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,998,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,229,000 after purchasing an additional 131,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 19.53%.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

About Novartis (Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.