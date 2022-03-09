NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) General Counsel Sells $163,963.90 in Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $163,963.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Todd Christopher Longsworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 1,094 shares of NovoCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $81,503.00.

Shares of NVCR traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.58. 428,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,946. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.53.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. NovoCure’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,187,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,332,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $850,846,000 after acquiring an additional 775,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,466,123,000 after acquiring an additional 774,799 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $41,294,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at $22,522,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.38.

About NovoCure (Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

