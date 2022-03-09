NuCypher Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $27.13 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001125 BTC on popular exchanges. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $333.91 million and $27.13 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00033421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00101958 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

