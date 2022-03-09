Nurix Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,265 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 13,224% compared to the average volume of 17 call options.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 12,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,195. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.85. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $47.84.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 393.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $34,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 512.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Grace Capital boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

NRIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

