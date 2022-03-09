Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Nuwellis stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07. Nuwellis has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 68.04% and a negative net margin of 247.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nuwellis will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUWE. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuwellis by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

