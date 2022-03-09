Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Trading 9.3% Higher

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) rose 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.74 and last traded at $24.74. Approximately 9,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,910,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

OSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.29.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $246,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $25,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,833. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,944,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 721.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 38,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

