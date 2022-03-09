OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.75

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised OC Oerlikon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

