Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Down to $2.53

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.53, but opened at $2.41. Ocugen shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 318,386 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on OCGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

The company has a current ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 4.65.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $30,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $600,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCGN. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the third quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the third quarter worth $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter worth $55,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 41.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the third quarter worth $76,000. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

