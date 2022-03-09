Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.270-$-1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.Okta also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.350-$-0.340 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKTA. JMP Securities raised shares of Okta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $248.00.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta stock traded up $10.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,455,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,377. Okta has a 52-week low of $152.51 and a 52-week high of $287.44. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.04 and its 200 day moving average is $224.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,809 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $1,033,406.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Okta by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in Okta by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.