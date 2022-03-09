Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) versus Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Head to Head Analysis

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

This table compares Old Point Financial and Truist Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Point Financial $57.14 million 2.27 $8.44 million $1.61 15.35 Truist Financial $23.06 billion 3.27 $6.44 billion $4.47 12.72

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial. Truist Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Point Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Old Point Financial pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truist Financial pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old Point Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Truist Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Old Point Financial and Truist Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Point Financial 14.77% 7.06% 0.66% Truist Financial 27.30% 12.36% 1.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.0% of Old Point Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Truist Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Old Point Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Truist Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Old Point Financial and Truist Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Truist Financial 1 7 4 0 2.25

Truist Financial has a consensus price target of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.37%. Given Truist Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than Old Point Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Old Point Financial has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truist Financial has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Truist Financial beats Old Point Financial on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Point Financial (Get Rating)

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing. It also markets a range of other services, including deposits, life insurance, property, and casualty insurance. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. It was founded on December 6, 2019 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.