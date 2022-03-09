Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 93,711 shares during the period. Old Republic International comprises 0.8% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.17% of Old Republic International worth $13,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,270,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,164,000 after acquiring an additional 196,506 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,855,000 after acquiring an additional 20,681 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 126.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,438,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,063 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 13.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,856,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,058,000 after acquiring an additional 345,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Old Republic International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,407,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,764 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,231,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,849. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.52. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

