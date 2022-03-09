OLO (NYSE:OLO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.68

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.68 and last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 32327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on OLO. Zacks Investment Research cut OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OLO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $4,694,046.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OLO by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,348,000 after buying an additional 252,493 shares in the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

