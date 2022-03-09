ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.640-$-0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.44 million.ON24 also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.170-$-0.150 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONTF. William Blair downgraded ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ON24 from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Shares of ONTF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.97. 15,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,792. The company has a market cap of $616.96 million and a PE ratio of -23.53. ON24 has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $319,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,000 shares of company stock worth $2,200,450 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ON24 by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ON24 by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of ON24 by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

