OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) versus Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Financial Review

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.5% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Match Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Match Group and OneConnect Financial Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 4 10 0 2.71 OneConnect Financial Technology 0 2 2 0 2.50

Match Group currently has a consensus target price of $150.23, indicating a potential upside of 71.30%. OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 573.76%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Match Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Match Group and OneConnect Financial Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $2.98 billion 8.38 $277.72 million $0.86 101.98 OneConnect Financial Technology $640.51 million 0.86 -$198.66 million ($0.53) -2.66

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology. OneConnect Financial Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and OneConnect Financial Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 9.31% -69.07% 6.30% OneConnect Financial Technology -31.00% -29.06% -13.81%

Volatility & Risk

Match Group has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Match Group beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions. The company also operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; Gamma O, an open API platform-as-a-service for reusable financial technology components and integrations; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it provides technology infrastructure, such as data management and cloud services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and asset management. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

