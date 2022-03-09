Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.94.
LPRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 654,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,685. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,375,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,612,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Open Lending by 41.7% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 46,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Open Lending by 18.3% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Open Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)
Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.
