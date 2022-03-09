OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. OptiNose updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

OPTN stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.33. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $211.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OptiNose by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 4,823.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 439,865 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 25,140 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

