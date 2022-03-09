OptionRoom (ROOM) Trading 4.8% Lower This Week

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $605,995.28 and $45,054.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00042169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,728.75 or 0.06458140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,140.11 or 0.99733279 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00041464 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

