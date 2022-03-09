Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) by 254.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641,641 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Oragenics worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Oragenics by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 44,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oragenics in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oragenics by 36.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 195,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oragenics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,031,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 512,013 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oragenics stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. Oragenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.05.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

