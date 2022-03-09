Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $650,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) will report sales of $650,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $490,000.00. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $2.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.82 million, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $12.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orchard Therapeutics.
ORTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orchard Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.
About Orchard Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.