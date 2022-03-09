Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Short Interest Update

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the January 31st total of 8,260,000 shares. Approximately 16.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 900,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 1,007.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,244,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 2,249.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,888 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,999,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,647,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 1,111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,263 shares during the period. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

ORGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.72. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Organogenesis (Get Rating)

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.