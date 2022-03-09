Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) CFO Richard Scott Blackley Sells 19,204 Shares

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,204 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $140,765.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard Scott Blackley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oscar Health alerts:

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Richard Scott Blackley sold 2,605 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $18,000.55.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,255,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,918. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -2.59. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $496.07 million during the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oscar Health by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 104,129 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Oscar Health by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 128,684 shares in the last quarter. Lakestar Growth I G.P. Ltd bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at $18,086,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Oscar Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health (Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.