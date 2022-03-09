Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Development in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Development’s FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ODV. Pi Financial lowered their price target on Osisko Development from C$9.25 to C$6.85 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Osisko Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Development in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of ODV opened at C$4.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$643.87 million and a P/E ratio of -4.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.45. Osisko Development has a 12 month low of C$3.89 and a 12 month high of C$7.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.