Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.78 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of OMI stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,299. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.33.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens & Minor news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth about $13,318,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,728,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,194,000 after acquiring an additional 514,902 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

