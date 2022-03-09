Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Update

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Basin Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS:PCFBY opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86.

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

