Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s current price.

PLTR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $11.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 5.73. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $438,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,118 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 35.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

