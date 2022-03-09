Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-$1.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.230-$7.300 EPS.
NASDAQ:PANW traded up $27.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $552.15. 92,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,521. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.62. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $598.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.54 and a beta of 1.31.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,125 shares of company stock worth $14,252,531. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.