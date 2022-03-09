Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-$1.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.230-$7.300 EPS.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $27.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $552.15. 92,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,521. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.62. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $598.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $611.34.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,125 shares of company stock worth $14,252,531. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

