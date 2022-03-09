Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on POU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$28.72.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

POU stock opened at C$29.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$9.32 and a 1 year high of C$30.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

In related news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total value of C$461,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,439,144.30. Also, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 17,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.88, for a total value of C$409,218.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$657,390.59. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,268 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,207.

Paramount Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.