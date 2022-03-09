Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) One Day Volume Tops $19.65 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $51.45 million and $19.65 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $16.54 or 0.00039528 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00042395 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000147 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,722.11 or 0.06506715 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,966.72 or 1.00314043 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00041426 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00044436 BTC.
Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “
Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token
