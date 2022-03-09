Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Lowered to C$45.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parkland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.18.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$32.65 on Monday. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$31.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18. The company has a market cap of C$5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 34.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.15.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

