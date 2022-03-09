Patrick Burnett Sells 981 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) insider Patrick Burnett sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $16,539.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick Burnett also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 7th, Patrick Burnett sold 30 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $493.20.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $789.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 28.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 122,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

