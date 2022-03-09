Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $131,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WM opened at $147.96 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.47 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.49%.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

