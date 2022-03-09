Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 136.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average is $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

APA Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

