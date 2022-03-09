Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 518 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC stock opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.66. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

