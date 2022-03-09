Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 5,250 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,603 shares of company stock worth $1,508,192. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.58. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50.
About Mr. Cooper Group (Get Rating)
Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.
