Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 209.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 28,792 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 21.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,282 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $222,901,000 after purchasing an additional 130,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,765. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $134.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.16. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $142.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.85.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

