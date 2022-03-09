Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Down to $15.79

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.79, but opened at $15.09. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 45,307 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.62.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.94%.
In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $940,225.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2,765.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 332,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 320,860 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 278,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 77,582 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,992,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 243,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.
About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.