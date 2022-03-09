Paul Blanchfield Sells 3,914 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) insider Paul Blanchfield sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $195,621.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lantheus stock opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNTH. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,909,000 after buying an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Lantheus by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lantheus by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 83,817 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

