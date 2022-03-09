Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.60.

PYCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,248,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,235,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,564,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYCR stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,127. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.23. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Paycor HCM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

