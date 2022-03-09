Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.30.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

PEGA opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $143.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -96.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.99 and its 200 day moving average is $113.49.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.00%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,750 shares of company stock valued at $182,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,347,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,292,000 after buying an additional 228,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,886,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,753,000 after purchasing an additional 116,834 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,810,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,888,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 401,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,928,000 after purchasing an additional 82,363 shares in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pegasystems (Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.