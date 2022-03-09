Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows Sells 1,223 Shares

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total transaction of C$56,422.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$461,346.

TSE PPL opened at C$47.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of C$34.89 and a 52-week high of C$48.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.03.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

