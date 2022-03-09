Peoples Trust Company of St Albans (PPAL) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on April 1st

Peoples Trust Company of St Albans (OTC:PPAL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2375 per share on Friday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.
Shares of Peoples Trust Company of St Albans stock remained flat at $$59.76 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.23. Peoples Trust Company of St Albans has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $104.95.
