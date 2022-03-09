PEPS Coin (PEPS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,179.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $2,179.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00098874 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

