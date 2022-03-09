PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.44. 392,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,934,103. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.54 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The company has a market capitalization of $217.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

