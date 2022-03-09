Perry E. Davis Buys 1,650 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) Director Perry E. Davis purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $12,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.99 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87. Culp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Culp had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Culp, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Culp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Culp by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

