Persimmon Plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Persimmon in a research report issued on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.32 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Persimmon’s FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSMMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($42.82) to GBX 2,897 ($37.96) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.76) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Persimmon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($42.58) to GBX 2,900 ($38.00) in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,343.67.

OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $60.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average of $72.51. Persimmon has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $95.50.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

