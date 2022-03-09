Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.970-$1.000 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.97-1.00 EPS.
Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
